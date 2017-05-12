Kelso races pay off for Borders partnerships

Hawick-born handler Iain Jardine completed a double at Kelso’s penultimate meeting of the season on Wednesday.

Iain – who had accompanied another of his yard’s runners to Chester – sent Heart O Annandale from his Carrutherstown stable to land the Bedmax handicap chase.

The winner was given a well-judged ride by stable conditional Ross Chapman and justified favouritism to score by a comfortable eight lengths.

It was the gelding’s third career success, while the Jardine-Chapman double was completed in the concluding One For Arthur Celebration bumper, where Golden Jeffrey made a winning debut for his new

connections.

Hawick jockey Jamie Hamilton rode a positive race aboard Lilly’s Legend to record a decisive win in the 14-strong opening Geberit selling handicap chase.

He had the field well strung out as they turned the final bend and cruised home eight lengths clear to post a 7-1 win for Yorkshire trainer Mark Walford.

“She’s been a fantastic jumper since day one,” said the winning trainer. “Jamie gave her a great ride and it was jumping that won the race.”

There was no bid for the winner in the post-race auction.

Sudski Star followed up last month’s Kelso success with a successive victory at the track for Camptown trainer Harriet Graham.

In the hands of Jedburgh jockey Callum Bewley, he stayed on gamely to hold the challenge of Weapon of Choice to take the Principal & Prosper conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle race, where two non-runners reduced the field to

five. The winner carries the colours of Melrose owner and racecourse director Geoff Adam.

The well-backed Irish raider King’s Wharf was a clear-cut winner of a drama-packed feature Brown Shipley handicap chase, coming home 23 lengths clear of Avidity, trained at Langholm by James Ewart.

The grey was making a victorious debut on his first run since leaving Willie Mullins’ stable to join fellow Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell.

The saddle slipped on Oliver’s Gold just after halfway, while the fancied Ifandbutwhynot made a bad blunder at the penultimate fence, unseating jockey Brian Hughes.

Victorious jockey Jack Kennedy made his first ride at the Borders track a winning one. Pre-race support for Notnow Seamus was well placed when the gelding headed the Dobson Diamond Anniversary handicap hurdle race in an exciting

finish, holding Louloumills, owned by Selkirk farmer Rayson Nixon, by a length.

Five Piers stayed on resolutely to head the Lisa Swan 40th birthday novice hunter chase for Morpeth trainer Drew Holmes, holding the Clive Storey-trained Charlie Snow Angel (Joanna Walton) by a length and a quarter in a close finish.

“He doesn’t find anything off the bridle – he just stays and jumps and the drop back in trip suited,” said the victorious trainer.

On a glorious afternoon, racegoers also had a chance to see Highland National winner Boric, trained in Northumberland by Simon Waugh, parade in the paddock.

Racing returns to the track for the final time this term on Sunday, May 28 for the ever-popular Ladies Day fixture. Results from May 10:

2.15pm – 1 Lilly’s Legend (J. Hamilton) 7-1, 2 Coolanure 25-1, 3 Longueville Flier 10-1; 14 ran. M. Walford, Sheriff Hutton.

2.45pm – 1 King’s Wharf (J. Kennedy) 9-4 fav, 2 Avidity 13-2, 3 Witness in Court 4-1; six ran. G. Cromwell, Co Meath.

3.20pm – 1 Notnow Seamus (J. McGrath) 10-1, 2 Louloumills 13-2, 3 Pikarnia 5-2 fav; eight ran. M. Fife, N Yorks.

3.55pm – 1 Heart O Annandale (R. Chapman) 11-4 fav, 2 Inchcolm 13-2, 3 Scenic Star 4-1; seven ran. I. Jardine, Carrutherstown.

4.25pm – 1 Sudski Star (C. Bewley) evens fav, 2 Weapon of Choice 7-2, 3 Knockrea 33-1; five ran. H. Graham, Jedburgh.

4.55pm – 1 Five Piers (J. Wright) 8-1, 2 Charlie Snow Angel 10-1, 3 Lotus Pond 7-2; eight ran. D. Holmes. Morpeth.

5.25pm – 1 Golden Jeffrey (R. Chapman) 7-4 fav, 2 Sense of Urgency 9-1, 3 Drums of War 2-1; seven ran. I. Jardine.