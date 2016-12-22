Horse show golden victory for Scott

The year has ended on a successful note for Peebles’ own Olympic hero Scott Brash (above), who claimed victory in the World Cup show jumping event at the London International Horse Show.

Scott – who was part of the team that won jumping gold at the 2012 London Olympics, making him the first born-and-bred Borderer to win a gold medal in the history of the modern Games – finished with 38.63 points after a clear round on Hello M’lady.

His Olympic team-mate Ben Maher took second place while Belgian Nicola Philippaerts was third.

“It’s nice to get a victory because she is an exceptional horse and she was really switched on to her job,” Scott said.

Scott had missed out on the Rio Olympics, where Team GB failed to qualify for the show jumping final, after injuries to his top two rides.