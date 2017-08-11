Flapping Association stages August race meeting

Horse racing at the Gala Rig is under starters orders again for tomorrow (Saturday).

The first race begins at 2pm in the August Race Meeting, organised by Selkirk Flapping Association.

Preparations and track improvements have been ongoing since the Common Riding in June and the course is race ready, say the ‘Flappers’.

There are six races on the card for August 12, with four professional races, and two pony races, dependant on the pony’s height, for children with their own pony.

Pony race entries should be made to Stuart Hogarth on 0773 469 7008, or made on the day.

There are, of course, the usual youngsters’ entertainment stalls in the paddock throughout the afternoon but, unfortunately, there will be no children’s foot racing this year.

Bojangles Disco, and Gary Cleghorn, will bring in the evening in the marquee with some well-known songs and music for all to enjoy.

The Association has expressed its thanks once again to all the meeting sponsors who have supported this year’s event, and are hopeful for some attractive, sunny weather tomorrow. Gates open at noon.