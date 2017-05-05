Yarrow Park boss aims to strengthen squad for 2017-18

With Selkirk FC’s competitive season now over, coach Ian Fergus is hoping he can bring in around half a dozen new faces in anticipation of the new campaign.

The Souters kept their Lowland League status, at the expense of Preston Athletic, following a turnaround in fortunes when Fergus arrived just before Christmas – although the boss was disappointed to lose the last three league matches.

Despite a struggle once again to field a team on Saturday – Fergus had to recruit trialists and released players from elsewhere to make up the numbers for the Lowland League Cup game at home to East Stirlingshire – Selkirk were 2-0 ahead at half-time, through goals by Andrew Fleming and Lewis Wilson, and reckoned they could have doubled that tally.

Unfortunately, ‘Shire came back, with the help of a penalty, to win 3-2, ending Selkirk’s season on a note of defeat, while the league’s three other Borders sides also faltered at the competition’s first-round stage.

The Yarrow Park outfit had 11 signed and committed players at present, said Fergus, so the intention was to get that number up to around 18, giving them “a squad ready to compete”.

He believed Selkirk could be much tougher to beat next season, with the right preparation. He noted they were unbeaten against most of the top teams after his arrival, yet they’d struggled against those near the bottom. Of the six games they lost, they had led in five and, on two of those occasions, had been two goals ahead.

After a short break, pre-season training would start around the last week in June, while enquiries were already being made about pre-season friendly matches.