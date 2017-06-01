Whitehill boss is new assistant at Selkirk in pre-season build-up

Selkirk FC boss Ian Fergus has recruited an assistant manager for the new campaign and is still on the trail of some new players to bring to Yarrow Park.

A couple of pre-season friendly games are already in the diary, while the Souters boss wants a youthful outlook for the 2017-18 term – including the creation of an under-20 squad.

Confirmed in midweek was the appointment of former St Johnstone and Inverness striker David Bingham as assistant manager. The 46-year-old has left his Whitehill Welfare manager’s post but is staying in the Lowland League with his friend Fergus.

“David holds a UEFA ‘A’ licence along with myself and brings a great coaching ability to the football club,” said Fergus.

The Souters gaffer also exclusively told the Wee Paper that permssion was in place to form an U20 squad.

“I think you need to have U20s when you’re trying to play in the Lowland League – it’s almost like reserves,” he said. Fergus had coached many youth players in his time and felt he would have a good U20s squad, if the players he’d earmarked came in.

In general, he added, Selkirk would be going for young players who wanted to turn out for them, and who could be trained. U20 games were played on Wednesday and Friday nights, he added, so there may be space on the bench on a Saturday for some of the midweek players – giving them the chance of more match experience and hopefully preventing a repeat of occasions last season, when Fergus found himself with a threadbare squad and no substitutes.

The search for other new players was continuing, he added, but many other clubs were after the same names. “I’ll just have to see if I can attract them to us, and I am doing my best with that,” he said.

Training was still continuing unofficially, added Fergus, and was due to start properly again later this month.

Fergus also hoped to have regular pre-season matches in July. So far, there are home fixtures against Sunderland-based Jarrow Roofing, from the Northern League, on July 8, and Hibernian on July 23.