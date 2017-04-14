We should win penultimate league game at Prestonpans

Selkirk FC coach Ian Fergus believes his side should start as favourites tomorrow (Saturday) in their next-to-last league game of the season at Preston Athletic.

After a week’s rest, but having only a threadbare squad to put out in recent weeks, with several key players out for the rest of the term, the Yarrow Park boss hopes, if possible, to have a new face in the squad.

He is also hoping goalkeeper Gregor Amos will have recovered from the leg/foot injury he received in the defeat by Whitehill Welfare.

Fergus knows it will be a hard game at Pennypitt Park, however, as Preston Athletic, despite being already relegated, may be rejuvenated by the arrival of new joint managers Paul Riley and Jack Lynch, and looking to end their season defiantly.

“I don’t expect anything other than a very hard game from them – they have nothing to lose,” said Fergus. “I would not read too much into the fact they are relegated – relegated teams are usually the hardest to play against.”

“However, let’s not make it easy for ourselves all the time – we should win this game.

“I know that’s a big, bold statement to make when you are the manager, and you can end up with egg on your face.

“But, even with injuries, if we play how we can play, we should win this game.

“I am not looking for excuses every week about lack of players, or injuries, or morale, or whatever – the fact is if we play well, we should win the game.”

Amos hadn’t practised for a week or so but was undergoing fitness tests this week during training to see if he’ll be fit to return between the sticks.

Fergus has said most of his plans now are focused on next season – but, in the meantime, Selkirk wind up their league card on April 22 at home to Civil Service Strollers, followed on April 29 by a Lowland League Cup game at Yarrow Park against East Stirlingshire.