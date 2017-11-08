Waverley sink United with early goals in all-Hawick final

Hawick Waverley 3, Hawick United 1
It was a rare occurrence – two Hawick sides meeting in a cup final. A special occasion, for sure.
And this Border Cup final, staged on Hawick’s 3G Volunteer Park ground under the floodlights last Friday evening, lived up to the occasion.
Watched by a big crowd, this battle for silverware was an entertaining affair – the opening 20 minutes in particular being red-hot stuff.
Waverley got off to a flying start with two quick goals. Youngster Charlie Hope got the first in the seventh minute, beating United keeper Dean Fry with a well hit shot.
Two minutes later, Euan Gray got his name on the scoresheet with a perfect finish following a good build-up move.
Waverley were flying high but, in the 14th minute, United bounced back into the picture with a Robbie Kelly strike in a fleeting raid.
The action continued to flow and United were given a great opportunity to draw level on being awarded a penalty, after Waverley keeper Ali Willison had pulled down Ross Scott in the box.
Kevin Strathdee took the penalty but failed to convert when blazing in a shot that glanced off the bar.
Matters began to drop a gear from here on, but both sides were going for it and the woodwork came to United’s aid when a raging Taylor Hope drive rebounded off the post.
After Willison had impressed in keeping out a Liam Lavery effort, Fry made a save right out of the top drawer at the other end when tipping away a Gray shot which had
looked netbound.
With 68 minutes gone, Waverley grabbed a third when a Dean McColm corner kick was turned into the net by the head of United’s Lavery.
The two sides continued to battle hard but there was no addition to the scoring.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Southern Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.