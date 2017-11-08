Waverley sink United with early goals in all-Hawick final

Hawick Waverley 3, Hawick United 1

It was a rare occurrence – two Hawick sides meeting in a cup final. A special occasion, for sure.

And this Border Cup final, staged on Hawick’s 3G Volunteer Park ground under the floodlights last Friday evening, lived up to the occasion.

Watched by a big crowd, this battle for silverware was an entertaining affair – the opening 20 minutes in particular being red-hot stuff.

Waverley got off to a flying start with two quick goals. Youngster Charlie Hope got the first in the seventh minute, beating United keeper Dean Fry with a well hit shot.

Two minutes later, Euan Gray got his name on the scoresheet with a perfect finish following a good build-up move.

Waverley were flying high but, in the 14th minute, United bounced back into the picture with a Robbie Kelly strike in a fleeting raid.

The action continued to flow and United were given a great opportunity to draw level on being awarded a penalty, after Waverley keeper Ali Willison had pulled down Ross Scott in the box.

Kevin Strathdee took the penalty but failed to convert when blazing in a shot that glanced off the bar.

Matters began to drop a gear from here on, but both sides were going for it and the woodwork came to United’s aid when a raging Taylor Hope drive rebounded off the post.

After Willison had impressed in keeping out a Liam Lavery effort, Fry made a save right out of the top drawer at the other end when tipping away a Gray shot which had

looked netbound.

With 68 minutes gone, Waverley grabbed a third when a Dean McColm corner kick was turned into the net by the head of United’s Lavery.

The two sides continued to battle hard but there was no addition to the scoring.