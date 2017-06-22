Tweedbank Thistle FC prides itself on community role

Tweedbank Thistle FC has celebrated 22 years in existence wiht its end of season presentations for 2017.

The Galashiels club now has over 100 players and over 20 SFA qualified coaches.

The group’s success and sustainability allows it to offer innovative coaching to youngsters, with Box Soccer, and to run its own day camps, according to chairman David Moffat.

Summer camp last year was a huge success, he noted.

“We strive continually to give our players of all ability the opportunity to play and enjoy football at affordable prices,” added Mr Moffat.

“Our players’ passion, drive and determination has given them some phenomenal exposure.

“As a club, we are committed to nurturing our players’ future and giving access to opportunities that will not just further their football career but set them with a solid foundation.”

A record number of players attended the club’s annual end of season awards recently at Tweedbank Community Centre, with the youngsters receiving their prizes, medals and certificates in front of their peers, coaches, family members and sponsors.

Players’ awards for each age group were also given for Coaches’ Most Improved Player (P1-P7) and Players’ Player (P3-P7).

The full list of awards winners featured:

Coaches Most Improved Player of the Year – 2011 team, Liam Beaton; 2010 team, Max Selkirk; 2009 team, Joey Nixon; 2008 team, Kaiden Scott; 2007 team, Toby Rankin; 2006 team, Cara McHutchison; 2005 team, Harry Brotherston.

Players’ Player of the Year – 2009 team, Jamie Green; 2008 team, Cameron Revels; 2007 team, Ellis Brotherston; 2006 team, Sam Ostle; 2005 team, Kia Macrae.

Best wishes were extended to the P7 players as they prepared to continue their football journey at Gala Fairydean Rovers.

“It’s been an honour to watch their progression and development,” said Mr Moffat.

“They have had a great attitude and shown commitment to the sport and have represented the club impeccably.”

Mr Moffat also conveyed thanks to the sponsors, raffle donors and anyone who assisted Tweedbank Thistle in any way – “ making a small club achieve big things”.

The chairman concluded: “In every aspect of our club, we pride as ourselves as a united team, from coaches to committee members, parents to players, and all our phenomenal sponsors too.

“We are all part of the club’s monumental success. From this, it can only lead to even greater growth and success.”