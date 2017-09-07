Tully in hurry to boost Royalists

HAwick Royal Albert’s latest manager, Craig Tully, was introduced to his new charges afer watching form the stand last Saturday, as they went down to a seventh consecutive league defeat.

Vale of Leithen beat them 2-0 at Victoria Park in one of the day’s two Lowland League Borders derbies.

Tully (41) played formerly for Dundee, Forfar Athletic, Ross County, Elgin City, Peterhead, Arbroath, East Stirlingshire and Clyde, as well as being assistant manager at Peterhead and team boss of East Stirlingshire.

He will be in charge of Royalists for the first time this weekend, in their home clash with BSC Glasgow.

He takes over the reins from Kenny Aitchison, who quit as Albert manager after just four games.

Based in Dunblane, Tully has a big task ahead of him in getting matters right down Albert Park way – however, he said: “It’s going to be a challenge but I am up for it. We need quality in the side and I am going to have to address this quickly. I am on the lookout for new players.”

In a game last weekend that never reached great heights, the Innerleithen outfit showed more bite and purpose throughout.

On the hour, Vale broke the deadlock in the battle of the bottom two when Sean Stevens produced the scoring touch.

In 84 minutes, they sealed victory when Vale floated a cross high into the goalmouth and Jason Stevens beat Craig Saunders with a looping header.

Failure to make the most of scoring chances that fell their way and a string of excellent saves from Hawick ‘keeper Saunders prevented the hosts from winning by a bigger margin.

Vale manager Chris Anderson said: “We were the better side – we had a lot of the game but lacked a cutting edge and should have scored more goals.

“We showed a lot of composure and patience, though, and got there at the end. It was good to get a win and this will bring in confidence.”

Albert’s Lewis Knox said: “There was a lot of pressure on our back four throughout the game but we defended well, apart from losing two sloppy goals.

“We need a win to give us a lift and we will be trying hard for this.”