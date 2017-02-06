Ten-man Hawick surrender lead

Whitehill Welfare 3, Hawick Royal Albert 1

Hawick Royal Albert opened the scoring but ended up on the wrong end of the result at Rosewell on Saturday.

The game’s opening goal came with six minutes of the first half remaining, when Albert’s Kris Mitchell found the net with a glorious 25-yard drive. However, Jamie Chapman put Whitehill on level terms within five minutes.

In the second period, Hawick twice hit the woodwork – a Ryan Stevenson shot hit the post, while a Jamie McPartlin effort cannoned off the upright.

Whitehill netted twice to make sure of the points – Gormley got the first in lobbing a shot into the net just on the hour mark.

And, in the 89th minute, Ramsay snatched a third for the Welfare men.

Hawick were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when recent signing Allan Walker, formerly of Livingston, Raith Rovers and Berwick Rangers, was red-carded for a rash challenge.

Reflecting on the game, Albert assistant manager Dean Robertson said: “We lost the match through not taking our chances – it’s as simple as that.

“We deserved better as we played well. Unfortunately, that’s the way it goes sometimes.”