Stark’s Park hosts Scottish ladies’ friendly victory ahead of Euro 2017

Stark’s Park provided the backdrop as Scotland’s women footballers ensured they would enter their first major tournament on the back of a victory.

The nation’s ladies won at Kirkcaldy last Friday by a single goal in a friendly against the Republic Ireland – their final match before the Euro 2017 competition in Holland from July 16-27.

An evenly-balanced encounter looked to be heading for a non-scoring draw until substitute Christy Murray headed home the solitary counter in the 86th minute.

Scotland had Dunfermline girl Caroline Weir in the ranks, while captain Gemma Fay was making her 200th international appearance.

Late on, a neat move on the left flank, involving a one-two from a throw-in, saw Murray, the smallest player in the Scottish squad, rise to direct a header wide of Irish keeper Marie Hourihan, who was slow to react, and into the net.

Councillor Zoe Hisbent said afterwards: “It is fantastic that Stark’s Park was chosen by the Scottish Football Association to host the match. I hope this is just the beginning for Stark’s Park, and that more international football matches will be held here in the future.”