Special honour among end of season awards

The latest recipient of the Gala Fairydean Rovers Youths ‘Services for Football in the Community Award’ has been hailed a hero.

Normally, the winner of the coveted shield is someone who has put in many years of outstanding service, helping to develop the game locally.

But, this season, it was presented to 22-year-old Stewart Robertson.

While Stewart is an up-and-coming coach with the 2001 Squad and a player with Gala Hotspur, he unanimously won the award for one heroic act.

Earlier this year, he was playing fives at Tweedbank when team-mate David Sanderson collapsed on the pitch. Stewart immediately came to his rescue by performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him with skills learned at a first aid course just days earlier.

This proved extremely vital in the crucial period before paramedics arrived on the scene, and undoubtedly saved David’s life.

Presenting the award, Gala Fairydean Rovers Youths administrator Fred Blackie said: ”Hero is a word that is too readily used nowadays. People can be admired for what they do, but are they really heroes?

“However, we do have a genuine hero sitting here among us today. When you save someone’s life through your actions and quick thinking, then you are lifted to hero status.

“We, as coaches, hate doing the first aid courses, as they take two days and mean guys taking two weekends out of their already busy schedule. But, for this particular young man, what he had learned only five days previously helped him save a life.

“It does give me particular pleasure to present this award, as I have known this young man almost all his life. I have coached him as a kid, through the youths, and now as an adult at Gala Hotspur. He has come

through the ranks at this club and is now a coach himself.

Fred added: “When David collapsed playing football one Friday night, it was obvious he was in serious trouble. Stewart came to his rescue and performed CPR on him until the paramedics arrived.

“That, for me, is the mark of a true hero. What greater thing can you do for someone than to save their life?”

David is on the road to recovery, and he and his wife Isobel sent a message to the awards ceremony.

They stated: ”We are both eternally grateful to Stewart. We were speaking to the doctor the other day and he described David as a walking miracle. He said the young man who had performed first aid on him had done an amazing job and undoubtedly saved his life.

“We totally agree with the decision of Gala Fairydean Rovers Youths to give this award to Stewart and, if it encourages more people to attend these first aid courses, we would be delighted.

“We will always be forever grateful for what he did that day and congratulate him on being the latest recipient of the Gala Fairydean Rovers Youths Services to Football in the Community Award.”

Stewart was just one of a number of trophy recipients at the annual presentation awards held in the Gala Fairydean Rovers stand. The full list of winners is:

Under 13s Player of the Year – Dougray Seggie; Players’ Player of the Year – Tor McGillivray. Under 14s Player of the Year – Dylan Curran; Players’ Player of the year – Adrian Kulik. Under 15s Player of the Year – Lewis Smith; Players’ Player of the Year – William Seeley. Under 15s Colts Player of the Year – Ewan Taylor; Players’ Player of the Year – Daniel Hollywood. Under 16s Player of the Year – Robbie Johnston, Players’ Player of the Year – Matthew Johnston. Under 17s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year – Andrew Callow.

Colin and Keir Rafferty Trophies for Top Scorers – Under 13s, Damian Knowalski; Under 14s, Adrian Kulik; Under 15s, Daniel Hollywood, Under 16s, Lee Macrae; Under 17s, Fraser Jackson.

Services to Football in the Community – Stewart Robertson.