Souters boss Fergus remains upbeat despite defeat

Selkirk FC coach Ian Fergus is hoping his players will soon turn consistently good perfomances back into points on the Lowland League board.

He felt they should have won last week’s game with BSC Glasgow, which saw Ciaren Chalmers score for them early in the second half, in reply to two goals for BSC. “We certainly didn’t deserve to lose, that’s for sure, but they scored two wonder headers,” said Fergus. “It’s wonder goals that seem to beat us at the moment.

“I have a really good competitive team now but you can’t win every week – that’s just the way it goes. But it’s a different Selkirk now. We are much harder to beat.”

He said Selkirk had been very unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Cumbernauld Colts – “a very good young team” – and 2-1 to BSC – “full of ex-pros and a big, physical team” – both of whom had “strengthened massively”.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Selkirk visit Civil Service Strollers and Fergus said: “They are much improved. They are very like us – they have recruited well and they are not the team they were last season. They drew away at East Stirlingshire last week and they’ve had good results. It will be a tough game at their place – they will look at us much in the same way as we’ll look at them.” Dan Greig should be back for Selkirk but Phil Addison is still doubtful.