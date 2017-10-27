Selkirk turn to teens to bolster squad

Afer a blank Saturday, following their brave effort in the Scottish Cup at Banks O’ Dee, Selkirk are back in action tomorrow with a home game in the Lowland League against East Kilbride.

It’s a tall assignment against last year’s champions – but, as a visiting East Stirlingshire side demonstrated recently, with a 5-0 victory, Billy Stark’s south Lanarkshire squad is not invincible.

Souters boss Ian Fergus, however, has a few selection worries, with injuries to Dale Baxter, Ricky Miller and Murray Christie, while Lewis Turkington is also unavailable.

The boss is drafting three teenagers into the playing squad – Jordan Keenan (16) and 17-year-olds David and Gavin Brown.

“We’re expecting an exceptionally difficult game in these circumstances, as it was hard enough with a full squad,” said Fergus.

“Hopefully, we can battle hard with a very young squad indeed.”