Selkirk set to make it tough for leaders

Selkirk’s footballers face arguably their biggest challenge of the season on Saturday as they bid to keep clinging on to their Lowland League status.

Table-topping East Kilbride – defeated only twice in the league campaign this term – are the visitors to Yarrow Park as they aim to continue their stride towards title glory.

Selkirk boss Ian Fergus knows few people will give the hosts a chance but he is hoping for a worthy response from his side.

“East Kilbride have flooded their team even more with folk coming in from professional clubs and their mindset is on trying to be promoted,” he said. “They will be expecting to beat us comfortably, I am sure – and everybody else in the league will be expecting that as well. The only expectation I have from my players is to go out and make it very, very difficult for them and play to the best of their ability.

“If we go out and enjoy a game that we’re expected to get absolutely nothing from, and just keep our football going, hopefully there will be a performance.”

Fergus added: “It’s a massive game, we are the underdogs, and the league table does not lie. East Kilbride have been the best team in it all season.

“We will have to show them we have made the strides to improve. If we get something out of the game, I don’t think it will be a complete surprise to me, but it will be a complete surprise to a lot of other folk.”

A 75th-minute Kerr Scott goal helped Selkirk to a deserved 1-1 draw and a share of the points on Saturday against a greatly-improved BSC Glasgow.

Selkirk had chances to win it but Fergus felt a draw was possibly a fair reflection against perhaps the best team they had played so far under his tenure.

“It was a very good point and I think it was a deserved point but take nothing away from BSC – they are a vastly improved side,” he said. “We went there expecting a very hard game and that’s exactly what we got. That said, we were very much in that game and we passed the ball as well as they did.

“The boys have done really well – they are understanding how I want them to play.”