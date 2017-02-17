Selkirk hope Colts will misfire as league heads to conclusion

The closing weeks of the football season will be all about how Selkirk perform in their last seven Lowland League games, says boss Ian Fergus.

With last Saturday’s home game against Whitehill Welfare – and a proposed extra training session – falling foul of the dreadful weather, Fergus went to watch Selkirk’s next two opponents, Cumbernauld Colts and Edinburgh University, play each other in the capital, in one of the few fixtures left standing.

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) rivals, Colts, lost 2-0 – but Fergus admitted the experience gave him little indication of what to expect when the Souters visit Broadwood Stadium.

“It will be a very hard game – it will certainly suit them playing on their home pitch at the astro,” he said.

“They (Cumbernauld) looked very beatable on the grass but the astro is a completely different state of affairs. I think it will be a really tough game.

“I was very surprised they were beaten on Saturday, to be honest, and they deserved it – Edinburgh Uni were the better side.

“Watching them (Colts) never really told me anything – people say they are a completely different unit on the astro, so I am expecting a hard game.

“All seven games are going to be hard; it’s just one after the other now.

“I would be happy to get something from the game – I’d be delighted.”

However, Fergus has said a good team can play on any surface – and Selkirk were “decent” on the astro.

“We have done very well on it in all the games we’ve played away from home so far,” he added.

Selkirk were largely at full strength and their small squad had a real work ethic acout it, said Fergus.

“I am not worried and I certainly won’t be making excuses if something goes wrong. It will be all down to us now – how we play and what we do on the day.

“If we play well, we will have a chance and we will give them a real game – so it’s really all about how we play, not the opposition.”