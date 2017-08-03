Selkirk get the perfect 10 start

Selkirk’s footballers are enjoying their best start to the season for some considerable time – and sit proudly on top of the Scottish Lowland Football League after two games played.

Of course, there is an awfully long way to go, and their position has been boosted thanks to Wednesday evening’s 10-0 thumping of a pretty poor Hawick Royal Albert side, but there are many reasons for optimism for the season ahead.

Selkirk will no doubt face more difficult challenges ahead – starting with tomorrow’s trip to take on the equally unbeaten Cumbernauld Colts – but it will cheer every diehard Souters’ heart to see their team sitting above second-placed Spartans.

After winning last Saturday’s match against Gretna 5-1, it was an ebullient side who travelled to Hawick on Wednesday anda hat-trick from Jordan Hopkinson, two each from Phil Addison and a goal apiece by Sean Muhsin (after 16 seconds), Ross King and man-of-the-match Sean McKirdy – with no contribution from the Royalists – gave them a cushion of 14 goals for top spot.

