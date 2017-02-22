Selkirk finish with nine players but three points against Colts

Good game management helped propel a spirited Selkirk to a very important win against one of the Lowland League’s most useful sides.

The Souters survived the sending off of two of their players in the second half, and a stoppage-time goal by the Broadwood side, to improve their odds of staying in the league.

Manager Ian Fergus praised his team for following their game plan, despite numerous changes in formation, and finishing with nine men.

First-half goals from Ricky Miller and Phil Addison were enough to earn the Borders side their fifth win this season, despite playing most of the second period with 10 men after Unpha Koroma saw red.

Scott Davidson’s late strike gave Colts some hope before Addison was also dismissed in injury time, but it was too little too late for Colts, who were unable to salvage anything from a disappointing afternoon.

The visitors edged in front in 16 minutes when Kirwan pulled on the shirt of Gary Nicholson inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Selkirk skipper Miller made no mistake with the kick, drilling the ball low into the net.

Colts fell further behind in 27 minutes after some sloppy defending from a series of Souters’ corners. After Selkirk’s third corner in a row, George failed to punch clear and the ball broke to Miller at the back post. He returned the ball across the face of goal, where Addison was able to blast a low shot home.

Selkirk were reduced to 10 men in 52 minutes when Koroma was sent off for a second booking.

The home side did pull a goal back in injury time when O’Neill and Kirwan combined well to set up Davidson, who drilled the ball high into the net. Then, in a strange set of circumstances, Addison was shown red after a second booking for dissent. But Colts did not capitalise and Selkirk held out strongly to secure all three points.