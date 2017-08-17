Selkirk back in Lowland League business after worthy exercise

Selkirk FC coach Ian Fergus described his young side’s experimental friendly against Livingston last Saturday as a “worthy exercise”, after the Yarrow U20 squad ran out 5-0 winners and offered some much-needed game time to a number of players.

“They expressed themselves really well on the park and it augurs well for the start of the U20 season,” said the boss.

That campaign begins tonight (Friday) away to Tynecastle and, after a summer spent on recruitment, Fergus is approaching it with confidence in his young players.

Tomorrow, it’s a return to Lowland League business, with Selkirk looking to keep up their impressive start – consisting of two big wins and a slender defeat so far – against BSC Glasgow, at home.

Fergus knows they are a good side but promised Selkirk would give them a proper game. “They (BSC) have had the hardest start possible and to take the points they have, against East Stirlingshire, East Kilbride and Spartans, has been excellent for them,” said Fergus.

“But, like any team in the Lowland League, they are beatable, so we’ll take them as we find them. They’ll start as favourites – we are quite comfortable with that. We’ll play and take the game to them, and hopefully we’ll get a positive result.”