Rovers reduce the pace and stride to victory

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ walking football team maintained its 100 per cent record at the inaugural Scottish Walking Football League, following the recent second round of fixtures at Ravenscraig.

Ten teams from throughout Scotland are taking part in the tournament, which is organised by North Lanark Leisure.

Gala beat Fife Wanderers 4-1, Tullibody 4-0 and Greater Glasgow United 5-1, and now sit proudly on top of the table with 18 points and a goal difference of plus 24.

Each player was provided with pedometers to count the number of steps taken during the games, and the Gala players averaged 7000 over the three matches.

Walking football sessions are available at Langlee Community Centre between 2.30pm-4pm each Monday and at Netherdale between 3pm-4pm each Thursday. New players will be made welcome.