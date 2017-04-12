Poor display consigns Hawick to defeat

Gretna 2008 2, Hawick Royal Albert 0

Although perhaps not getting results, Hawick Royal Albert have been showing backbone, grit and character, as well as producing some good football in recent outings, reports John Slorance.

In the warm sunshine that cast its rays over Raydale Park on Saturday, however, these qualities melted.

Indeed, Royalists went into cold storage in giving a rock-bottom display that matched their lowly league position.

The game itself was dreadful and had absolutely nothing going for it.

There was no hint of a goal or a glimpse of anything exciting during the opening quarter of an hour, apart from Gretna’s Liam Studholme heading Ellis Pearson’s corner kick over the bar.

In the 21 st minute, however, a goal surprisingly arrived. Finding space down the right flank, Scott Norman whipped over a cross which Pearson thundered home on the volley.

The remainder of the first half was a non-event, with neither keeper having a save to make.

After Albert number one Chris Flockhart, making his debut, had diverted a netbound Norman effort round the post with his foot at the very start of the second period, Gretna went further ahead in the 51st minute.

A move sparked off by Rob McCartney ended with Studholme slotting a Jack Brannan cross past Flockhart. Minutes later, Brannan hit the upright with a powerful drive.

Gretna pushed up for the remainder of the match but made no headway in their quest for goals.

Clueless Royalists never looked like scoring.

Expressing his thoughts on the match, Albert manager Kevin Milne said: “We went into the game with confidence, as we had played well in our last few games against top teams. Hopes were high that we could get a result but we just didn’t turn up. We were poor. In fact, we were worse than that. It was a bad day for us, to say the least, and I am very disappointed.”