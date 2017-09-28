Our cup tie win was for the club, says Fergus

As well as the result in last weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup first-round tie against Gretna 2008, Selkirk coach Ian Fergus said it was good for the Yarrow Park club to reap the financial rewards of getting to the next round.

The Souters visit Aberdeen on October 14 to face Banks O’ Dee, after Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Raydale Park men.

Selkirk are the only Lowland League Borders team still left standing in the competition but, although Fergus said the Yarrow Park men got a good result – which was the main objective – he felt they hadn’t played particularly well.

“It was more difficult than the scoreline reflects,” he said. “Gretna were quite stuffy for a good long part of the game.

“We scored three goals in the latter part of the second half and killed the game off. They were good, well-taken goals – but we’ll need to play better if we’re going to do anything against Banks O’ Dee. They are a good side.”

Selkirk went 1-0 up through Dale Baxter in the 16th minute. In the second period, Jordan Hopkinson rapidly added goals two and three, followed by a Ciaren Chalmers header late on.

“The second goal was needed,” added Fergus. “Although I thought we were dominant side, the second goal was needed to kill them off and, when it came, it was over. It’s like any game – even if you are dominating, 1-0 is never enough.”

He added: “To play a team mid-table in your own league was always going to be hard, and they (Gretna) would have thought they could win the game as well as us.”

Fergus added: “I said to the players it’s a bit of payback for all the volunteers and people who put so much in, to get a few thousand in the bank.

“It’s not about me or the players – it was more about the the club, really. We managed to repay them a wee bit.”

The cup progress should boost confidence for the league game tomorrow (Saturday) at home to Spartans.

Fergus, who watched the Edinburgh side knock Vale of Leithen out of the cup last Friday, reiterated: “Spartans are one of the top Lowland League teams – since its inception, they’ve been one of the best teams every year.

“It’s a big game – it will start to put a mark on where we actually are and how far we have to go. Whatever the result, it’ll give us an indication of what’s ahead.”

Selkirk face Stirling University at Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday night (October 3) and Fergus added: “Two teams above us in the space of four days will define how we’re doing in the league.”

Selkirk expect to be without Sean Mushin and Grant Goodfellow on Saturday, but Murray Christie and Dan Greig should be back.