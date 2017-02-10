One game at a time for Souters

Selkirk FC face seven “massive” games, which they’ll consider one at a time, as they aim to haul themselves clear of the Lowland League drop zone.

Head coach Ian Fergus hailed his youthful squad earlier this week after they wounded the pride of runaway leaders East Kilbride in Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

Many would have forecast a thumping Kilby victory against the second-bottom Borderers, but Selkirk almost certainly had them worried at Yarrow Park when they drew level after going behind early on, and then took a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

The result more than supported Fergus’ theory that every team in the division was capable of hurting the others.

He said a draw was probably a fair result on reflection, as both teams had chances to win the game.

But he added: “We more than merited the point – that’s for sure.”

Hoping the confidence and self-belief would continue to flourish tomorrow (Saturday), when Selkirk face Whitehill Welfare at home, he said: “The last seven games are all massive games.

“Every team is capable of getting a good result, and you can throw a surprise if you apply yourself.

“Whitehill Welfare will be a very good side – Davie Bingham is a personal friend of mine,” he added.

“We coached together at Dunfermline, we’re both well qualified, and we know each other. They will be an exceptionally hard team to beat.

“We will take each game one at a time and see where we go. I would like to turn the draws into wins, but a draw against the opposition we have been playing is a good point.”