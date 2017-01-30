New evening slot for walking footballers

The Gala Fairydean Rovers Walking Football team has a new weekly evening training slot, and they keen to welcome anyone who is thinking of trying out the sport.

The squad meets at Langlee Community Centre every Monday afternoon from 2.30-3.30pm, but with the sport being open to anyone over 50, there was a large number of potential players missing out through work commitments.

However, they have now procured a slot in the Gala Academy games hall on Wednesday nights, from 6pm-7:30pm, beginning on Wednesday, February 1. It is hoped these sessions will also be attended by the day players, to ensure they can get a game on and to fill in any new players on how it all works.

For more information, call Lynne Marshall on 01835 825080, or Graeme McIver on 07738 615562.