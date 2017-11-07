Muir the merrier as Gala FR notch two in a row

Dalbeattie Star 0, Gala Fairydean Rovers 2

Gala Fairydean Rovers picked up their second win in a row, with Lewis Muir the hero at Islecroft, making two excellent saves against 10-man Dalbeattie Star on Saturday.

Steven Noble’s side started the game on the front foot, with Adam Watson and Stuart Noble both forcing good saves on five minutes, before Billy Miller sliced the ball just wide from the edge of the box.

Dalbeattie had their first shot on 22 minutes, with Milligan’s 25-yard free kick held easily by Muir.

Gala went up the park and forced a corner just a minute later, but Scott Main’s free header looped over from the penalty spot.

Lee Stephen made a wonderful block to deny a certain goal from two yards after 37 minutes for McHarrie, and he deservedly took the acclaim of his teammates.

The visitors took a deserved lead on 51 minutes, albeit in fortunate fashion. Sean Paliczka took the ball on the right flank and drove to the edge of the box before clipping it into the area. Somehow, the ball found its way into the top corner, much to the delight of the travelling fans.

The home side seemed frustrated by the goal and it all boiled over on the hour mark, with top scorer Degnan shown a straight red cardfor a late, high tackle on Sean Guiney.

Guiney was involved again a few minutes later, making a crucial block tackle to prevent McHarrie taking a shot from four yards.

Dalbeattie were awarded a contentious penalty on 73 minutes, with McHarrie going down after brushing against Lee Stephen. Brothers stood over the ball, ready to bring his side level.

But Lewis Muir had other ideas. He sprang wonderfully to his left and shot out a strong hand to push away the powerful shot.

Dalbeattie were piling on the pressure late on, and Muir once again got down emphatically to push away a ricocheting ball in a forest of legs after 88 minutes.

Then Lee Stephen played the ball up to Grant Rose, who was clean through on Parker in the Dalbeattie goal, with fellow loanee Adam Watson up alongside him.

Rose showed intelligence to square it for Watson, who finished well into the empty net to seal a great win for Gala.

Gala FR: Muir, Stephen, Guiney, Aitchison (c), Main, Heugh, Smith, Watson, Noble (Rose 85), Miller, Paliczka (Neave 85).