Hibs to play friendly against Gala FR

Scottish Cup holders Hibernian are sending a team to play Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers for the second time this season.

The teams face each other in a friendly on Tuesday, January 17 at the 3G Arena, Netherdale, kicking off at 7.30pm.

During the pre-season, the two teams clashed in a friendly, with Gala emerging victorious by 2-0.

Eddie May, the Hibs Academy coaching manager, has pledged to send a strong side, made up predominantly of the club’s development squad players, but augmented by one or two first team regulars, as the Easter Road side try and get players back to fitness.

FR boss Steven Noble said: “We are delighted to get a second opportunity to play Hibs this season.

“Their development squad is one of the best in the country while their first team are clear favourites to win the Championship this season.

“Eddie May has promised to send a strong side with first team players such as Danny Handling getting a chance to aid their recovery and battle for a place in Neil Lennon’s starting XI.”

Handling (22) has been sidelined since sustaining damage to cartilage in his knee during a training session earlier this season.