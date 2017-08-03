Hawick hit by Souters’ double-figure blitz

Selkirk FC rocketed to the top of the Lowland League last night with an astonishing 10-0 win over hapless Hawick Royal Albert.

The Souters were ahead within 16 seconds of the Borders derby at Albert Park and delivered a relentless, clinical performance to lead 4-0 at half-time, before scoring another half-dozen in the second period.

It could have been even more for the Yarrow Park men but for some superb saves by the Albert keeper. For Hawick, it was a second crushing defeat in five days, as they had gone down 7-0 to Spartans on Saturday.

Sean Mushin set Selkirk on their way almost immediately after the opening whistle, with Sean McKirdy adding the second in eight minutes. Jordan Hopkinson scored the first of three after half an hour, while the ever-dependable Phil Addison squeezed in a fourth before the interval.

Addison made it 5-0 after the break, then Hopkinson concluded his hat-trick with goals six and seven. Man of the match McKirdy was taken off as a precaution following an ankle knock, with around a quarter of an hour remaining, after which Gary Nicholson scored a brace and then Ross King completed Hawick RA’s humiliation and gave Selkirk their biggest ever win in the Lowland League.

Despite such a strong performance, in which his players were roundly praised, Selkirk manager Ian Fergus said Saturday’s visit to Cumbernauld Colts would be a “massive test” for Selkirk, who had preceded last night’s goal avalanche with a 5-1 win over Whitehill Welfare.

The group of playes now at Yarrow Park was more difficult to beat, he said, and, while he had been fairly confident of victory going into the game, it had been a fine display all round.

“It was a good night for Selkirk but I feel a bit sorry for Hawick,” added Fergus. “Players have to be clinical and there are no niceties in 90 minutes – but I hope they turn their season round, get some new players and do what they have to do, and we’ll worry about our own business.”

Cumbernauld, meantime, along with Spartans, were also on a two-from-two 100 per cent record so far and had a formidable squad this season.

“They are unbeaten as well and have a very strong team – I think it will be an exceptionally hard game for us,” said Fergus. “They have had two really tough games and won them both.”

Three Selkirk players who missed this week’s action, Unpha Koroma, Dan Greig and Lewis Turkington, should be back and available for selection.

Fergus, while delighted with the powerhouse start, hoped the consistency could continue but stressed that, with very difficult games coming up, Selkirk would not get ahead of themselves.

“We will win, lose and draw as a group, but we’ll just try and have a better season than we did last year, hopefully getting more points and finishing as high as we can,” he said.