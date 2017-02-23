Game of two halves as Albert are dumped out by Lothian men

Hawick Royal Albert 0 Lothian Thistle HV 4

The old adage, it was a game of two halves, told the story of this Football Nation qualifying cup semi-final encounter at Albert Park on Wednesday evening.

Under the guidance of the new managerial team of Kevin Milne and Grant Scott, Hawick had the better of the opening of the 45 minutes.

Following the interval, however, there was to be an almighty change.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale simply turned the tables.

Indeed, the East of Scotland League side ruled supreme and sent their Lowland League opposition reeling out of the competition with a four-goal blast.

Despite having the edge in the first period, the Albert failed to find the net. The Royalists finishing was poor, and several chances were missed. The home outfit were to suffer for this.

With seven minutes of the second half gone, the visitors broke the deadlock when Scott MacKenzie netted from the penalty spot. This was to the beginning of the end for Hawick.

In the 64th minute, MacKenzie put the visitors further ahead when heading home a cross from the left.

Eight minutes from time Mackenzie completed his hat-trick when racing through unchallenged to round Hawick keeper Kyle Rankin and shoot home.

Sean Wringle then rubbed further salt in Hawick’s wounds by notching a fourth.

Albert manager Kevin Milne: “It was a disappointing result for us.

“We were the better side during the opening 45 minutes. The penalty early in the second half was the turning point in the game. It was a soft penalty and our heads went down after that”.