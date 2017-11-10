Game in Fife is an occasion for younger players to savour

Selkirk manager Ian Fergus is telling his younger squad members, who could figure in tomorrow’s (Saturday) trip to Fife, to enjoy playing and enjoy the occasion.

The Yarrow Park side is on a temporary respite from league duty to play in a Football Nation Qualifying Cup tie against Burntisland Shipyard, from the East of Scotland League.

Injuries and other player commitments have meant Selkirk have had to field some very young sides in recent weeks – and tomorrow is no exception. But, while the trip to Recreation Park may allow other players a bit more recovery time, Fergus hopes it may allow give some of the younger players a chance to show their ability.

He said previously he had belief in his players and Selkirk had done exceptionally well so far this season.

Sixteen-year-old Jordan Keenan is likely to feature against the Shipyard, along with 17-year-olds David and Gavin Brown.

“We are average age around 20 now and without several experienced players at a difficult time of the year,” explained Fergus. “We will have to cope as best we can.

“We have some really good young players in our U20s team but they need time to develop and not be rushed. However, that may be quicker than anticipated.”

Fergus added: “Hopefully, we can progress against Burntisland but our priority is league points and staying in the Lowland League – so this is a game the younger players can play in without fear, and enjoy.”

Fergus admitted Selkirk had been “deservedly beaten in the end” against East Stirlingshire at home last Saturday – final score 0-3 – despite being very unlucky in the early stages.

“We will build on that and hope to improve for next week’s big game against Gretna 2008,” he added. Selkirk had already enjoyed a 4-0 win over the Raydale Park side in the William Hill Scottish Cup this season – but Fergus warned Gretna were a much stronger side than people thought.