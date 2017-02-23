Gala squad is no flash in the PAN

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ disability football squad travelled to Edinburgh last weekend to participate in the latest round of fixtures in the Scottish PAN Disability League.

The squad were runners-up in their division last season and were keen to build on the good start they have enjoyed to this season’s campaign.

They were managed by coach Callum Malone and assisted by the ever dependable Brian, and enjoyed one win, two draws and a defeat in four games.

Gala got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 victory over St James’s from Dundee with Ryan grabbing the opener after good work by Jordan in midfield. Keeper Nat was in excellent form to keep the scores level before Davie punished some slack defending to fire in the second from distance.

The squad then lost to an impressive Greenock United side before a superb strike by Napier ensured a share of the points against West of Scotland.

In their final game Gala showed their resilience by once again coming from behind to share the spoils against Fortune Flyers from Glasgow. Ryan grabbed his third goal of the afternoon after being played in again by Jordan. With just seconds remaining Gala looked like they would secure a victory after a brilliant piece of skill by Darren on the right-hand side of the box gave him a great chance. However, the Flyers keeper pulled off a great save to deny the Gala youngster. Special mentions for the hard work in midfield and up front by Bryn and for the steadiness in defence by Lee.

Gala Fairydean Rovers runs the squad as a physical activity session, aimed at reducing social isolation for adults with a learning disability and they have been nominated in the Team of the Year category at the Live Borders Celebration of Sport awards ceremony due to take place in March. Training for the Gala Fairydean Rovers disability squad takes place every second Friday at the Queens Centre between 6pm and 7.30pm. New players are always welcome.