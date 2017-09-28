Gala reduce gap at top of table

Round four of the Scottish Walking Football League took place last week at Ravenscraig Sports Centre.

And Gala Fairydean Rovers closed the gap on league leaders Hearts 56 by taking maximum points from three games.

Gala started with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Stenhousemuir, then beat Stirling 3-0 in the second fixture.

The final game was against a strong Ayr United and the Borders side emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.

Elsewhere, Hearts 56 lost for the first time in the tournament to fellow Gorgie side Hearts 98.

The day’s results meant Gala remain in second place, one point behind Hearts 56, with two thirds of the fixtures completed.

The next set of matches takes pace on October 25.

Gala FR’s acting team coach Mike Godsman, who is recovering from injury commented: “It was a really strong team performance over the three matches against tough opposition.

“I was particularly pleased with our overall shape, defensive organisation and game management, which helped us deliver three hard-fought wins.

“Some outstanding individual performances complimented our team ethic and it puts us handily placed, just a point off the top of the table, ready for the next round of matches in October.”