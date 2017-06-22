Gala FR welcome Airdrie for friendly

For the second season in succession, Gala Fairydean Rovers start their pre-season friendly calendar with a visit of the Airdrieonians first team.

The Lanarkshire side have recently parted company with nanager Mark Wilson and the squad will be looking to impress any new coach before the start of the Betfred Cup in mid-July.

Fairydean Rovers boss Steven Noble said: “We are delighted that we have Airdrie down again – we played them at the same time last season and played reasonably well, despite losing 3-1.

“It will be a great fitness exercise for our players and all of the lads will get a good run out.

“We also have a couple of ex-Airdrie players in our squad, in Stuart Noble and Darren Smith, and both of them will be looking to put in a good performance against their old club.”

The game kicks off at 3pm this Saturday (June 24) at the 3G Arena in Netherdale, Galashiels.