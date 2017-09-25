Gala FR unable to recover from Keith’s first-half double

Gala Fairydean Rovers 0, Keith 2

The Scottish Cup dream is over for another year for Gala Fairydean Rovers.

They crashed out at the first round stage to Highland League outfit Keith at the 3G Arena on Saturday.

The Braw Lads could have few complaints, as they contemplated the wasted opportunitiy of a place in the second round – which would have given then a home tie against Clyde.

By the time they took a strong grip of Saturday’s match, Keith were already two goals in front and happy to sit on their lead.

Gala lacked a cutting edge as they carved out a series of half-chances in the opening stages, with Jamie Gullan firing a shot just wide of the post.

Keith took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark when Gala failed to clear their lines and James Brownie buried his angled shot into the bottom corner.

The visitors extended their lead in the 38th minute when Ryan Whelan steered his shot over the line, despite the efforts of Gala goalkeeper Lewis Muir to keep the ball out.

While Gala dominated the second half, they struggled to create many clear-cut chances and largely failed to trouble Keith ‘keeper David Dey.