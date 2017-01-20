Gala FR host Selkirk in rearranged derby

Swift advantage is being taken of a free Saturday tomorrow, with Selkirk FC and Gala Fairydean Rovers playing a rearranged fixture at Netherdale’s 3G pitch, one week after their derby clash was clobbered by the freeze.

Only one fixture was originally scheduled in the Lowland League for tomorrow, but – weather permitting – the Borders clubs will take the opportunity to get back quickly into much hoped-for match action.

Gala FR won both of their derby games on either side of New Year and will be determined to keep the winning sequence going, while Selkirk are aiming to get back on course after a 3-0 reversal against Hawick Royal Albert.

It was their first defeat – after a draw and a victory – under recently-appointed manager Ian Fergus, who said: “We are looking forward to Saturday’s game – it will be a very big test again for the young squad.”

“We have a couple out injured but the players have trained well in the sessions we’ve had since our last game.

“This Lowland League can throw up a variety of results for any team and, outwith the top sides, there have been surprises and points picked up unexpectedly by teams.

“On Saturday, on a very good surface, we will go and give it a real effort and hopefully a good performance against what I am sure will be a very good Gala side.”