Gala FR hope to stroll to success

Gala Fairydean Rovers will face Oban Atlantis, Fort William and Gerihatricks ‘A‘ from East Kilbride in this year’s Scottish Walking Football Festival, which takes place at Glasgow Green on June 24.

A total of 32 teams will be taking part and the winners will represent Scotland in a Home International Tournament later this year.

Gala Fairydean Rovers chairman John Hislop said: “We are looking forward to representing the club at this prestigious national event.

“This will be the third time we have taken part. Two years ago, we joined forces with Midlothian and were unlucky to lose on penalties in the semi-finals after having a goal disallowed. But, last year, we were beaten in the group stages.

“We have been playing well recently, however – and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Matt Ramsay, football participation officer, said: “On behalf of Glasgow Sport, we are delighted to be hosting this year’s Scottish Walking Football Festival and it’s terrific to have a record amount of teams so widespread across the nation.

“We have been looking forward to this event for some time now and greatly thank ‘Paths for All’ for its support, not just to the Festival but Walking Football in Scotland as a whole.

“As before, the winners of this Festival will represent Scotland at this year’s UK Walking Football Championships.

“Hopefully, everyone will enjoy the festival and, most importantly, it’s not about the winning but more a celebration of the game we all love.”

The full draw is:

Group 1 – AUFC Prestwick, Gerihatricks B, Show Racism the Red Card, Gretna. Group 2 – Aberdeen Community Trust, Northwest Walking FC, Stenhousemuir Maroon, AUFC Ayr. Group 3 – Oban Atlantis, Gala Fairydean Rovers, Fort William, Gerihatricks A. Group 4 – Hearts 56, Stenhousemuir Yellow, Stewarton, AM Soccer. Group 5 – East Fife, Oriam United, AUFA Maybole, Dunfermline Athletic. Group 6 – Midlothian, Loretto, Fairfield, Glasgow Sport East. Group 7 – Kirkcaldy, Glasgow Sport South, Dundee East, St Johnstone. Group 8 – Montrose, Hearts 98, AM Soccer 1, North Lanarkshire Leisure.