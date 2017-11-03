Gala FR hope to break Hearts on final day

There were mixed fortunes recently for Gala Fairydean Rovers Walking Footballers at the Scottish League tournament in Ravenscraig.

Fife Wanderers were unable to field the required numbers of players so the points were awarded to Gala.

The next opponents were Tullibody, who recently finished a creditable sixth at a prestigious tournament in Portugal, and a superb performance from Gala secured a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

The final game was against a vastly improved Greater Glasgow United, who secured a 5-4 win with a controversial goal.

The results meant Gala remained in second place, two points behind Hearts 56 and one point ahead of Hearts 98.

Gala face both teams of the final day of the tournament, which takes place on Wednesday, November 22.

Acting coach Mike Godsman said: “Having played well and beaten a tough Tullibody side 5-1, it was very disappointing to then lose a nine-goal thriller against Greater Glasgow 5-4. I praised our game management in the last set of fixtures but I was disappointed in that aspect against Greater Glasgow.

“We now have our final three fixtures this month, including matches against the two Hearts teams just above and below us respectively at the top of the table, and we will focus on trying to win those games to see where that leaves us in the final League table.”