Gala Fairydean Rovers’ walking football team strides to pole position in newly-formed league

Former player and manager Davie Hay, and Professional Footballers Association Scotland chairman John Rankin, helped launch the Scottish Walking Football League in Motherwell last week.

Ten teams from across Scotland will meet on a monthly basis over the next nine months to compete for the inaugural Walking Football League Championship. This slowed-down version of the game for older adults has grown rapidly across Scotland by allowing people to reignite their passion for football, despite injury or illness, simply by relaxing the pace. Gala Fairydean Rovers Walking Football Team sit proudly at the top of the league after winning all their opening fixtures. They defeated Stenhousemuir 7-2, Stirling 4-0 and Ayr United 5-1.

John Hislop, team chairman, said: “We’re delighted that Gala FR is part of this historic initiative. The team played very well during the first round of fixtures and, while it’s early days in the championship, we’re pleased to be top of the league after the initial round of games.”

The Zest Blinds Walking Football Tournament takes place in Galashiels at the 3G Arena Netherdale this Sunday, where 12 teams from across the country will compete for the trophy won by Gala FR last year.