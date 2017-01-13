First defeat but manager is proud of Borders spirit

Selkirk gaffer Ian Forbes has collected a complete set of results since his arrival last month, with Saturday’s 3-0 reversal against Hawick RA providing his first taste of defeat.

The gaffer was confident going into the game, after the response of his new charges in their point-sharer at Stirling Uni and the big Hogmanay win over Vale of Leithen.

But, despite an improved second-half display, the Souters “never got out of the traps at all” against the Albert, he said, and it was, in general, a poor performance.

Fergus is hoping for better fortunes tomorrow (Saturday) in what he knows will be a very difficult assignment against Gala Fairydean Rovers on the 3G surface at Netherdale.

He hopes also to bring some more Borders-based players into the squad, if possible, to consolidate an already strong local bond.

“The Hawick game was very disappointing – they deservedly won the game,” said Fergus.

“I don’t know what happened – we had a couple of players missing, but that’s no excuse. We just never played, really.”

The Souters introduced Fraser Neave in the second half, after four months out through injury, and he made some impact, while other Selkirk players also went close with chances.

“He (Neave) affected the game but it was too little, too late,” said Fergus. “We did play better in the second half but, overall, it was a poor performance, really, on our behalf.”

Good, solid training sessions were the order of the day on Tuesday and Thursday, but Fergus is under no illusions about the Galashiels trip – for which Selkirk will be without Neave.

Steven Noble’s men won both their Borders derbies on either side of the new year – 5-1 on Hogmanay against Hawick RA and, on Saturday, 3-2 against Vale of Leithen.

“I don’t for a minute think it will be an easy game or an easy three points on Saturday – it will be very difficult,” said Fergus. “The astroturf might suit us – they are more used to it than we are, but the heavy pitch at Yarrow never suited us last week.”

Although he had not expected to be defeated by Hawick RA, Fergus said he knew when he took over that Selkirk would lose some games. Anything they could take from tomorrow’s encounter would be a bonus, he added, along with any reward from equally difficult forthcoming fixtures against BSC Glasgow, Whitehill Welfare, East Kilbride and Cumbernauld Colts, followed by more must-win games..

“There’s a big time ahead,” said Fergus. “It’s going to be quite a nervy thing but they are good young players.”

“The home-based players, like Gregor Amos, Phil Addison and Kerr Scott, have done really well and I want to get some more Borders players in if I can,” he added. “I want the side to have a Borders feel to it – I want to keep that going.”