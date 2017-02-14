Ex-Selkirk boss guilty of shoplifting

Former Selkirk FC player-manager Garry O’Connor has pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh.

The ex-Hibernian and Scotland striker was fined £200 and ordered to pay £700 compensation to Harvey Nichols after he admitted stealing clothing from the company’s premises in Edinburgh.

O’Connor (33), of North Berwick, pleaded guilty today (Tuesday) at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court to stealing a quantity of clothing from the store in St Andrew Square on November 25 last year.

His defence solicitor, Colm Dempsey, told JP Hilary Cochran his client was currently unemployed and was supported by his wife.

Mr Dempsey said the theft had been “unsophisticated” and O’Connor “bitterly regretted the incident”.

His client, he added, had no outstanding cases and, although there were previous convictions, there were none for dishonesty.

O’Connor, he said, had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and offered to pay any fine at £100 a month.

Justice Cochran told O’Connor she would deal with the matter by way of a fine.

It would be £200, reduced from £300 because of the early plea, and she also ordered him to pay Harvey Nichols £700 compensation for a stolen jacket which had not been recovered.

The money was to be paid at £100 a month, commencing on March 14.

O’Connor scored 46 goals while at Hibernian, played 16 times for Scotland, was transferred to Lokomotiv Moscow for £1.6 million in 2006 and to Birmingham City for £2.7 million the following year.

In October 2015, he took over as player-coach at Lowland League Selkirk but was moved in December last year to a director of football role at the club, along with a commercial post.