Concern deepens for Hawick RA’s welfare

There were new faces in the way of trialists in their line-up , reports John Slorance.

However there was nothing new in the way of results, for Hawick Royal Albert’s long losing run in Lowland League circles continued.

It was Royalists’ 11th league defeat in 11 outings and the Albert Park side’s worries of being relegated and plunging into the East of Scotland League are mounting.

The Albert held their own in the first half but lost their way in the second period and paid the penalty.

Whitehill broke the deadlock in the ninth minute.

Jack Wright swung over a corner kick which Hawick failed to clear and the ball broke to the unmarked Ryan McKenzie, who rattled home an angled shot.

Hawick’s recent signing, Frenchman Rodrique Nanitelamio, then caused Welfare concern by breaking out of his defensive role with a piercing run through the middle before setting up Curtis Rose, with a spot-on pass which the Albert striker drove into the side netting.

With neither side creating chances, there was little or no hint of a goal arriving until Hawick changed this in the 29th minute.

A mis-hit clearance by Whitehill keeper Connor Easton landed at the feet of David McCaughie, who produced a piece of quick thinking by immediately lofting in a shot that sailed over Easton’s head and into the net.

After McCaughie had netted again, only for a goal to be chalked off for offside, Dylan Weldon restored Whitehill’s lead seconds from half time.

At the start of the second period, McCaughie came near to equalising in beating Easton with a well-hit drive, only to see his effort crash off the post.

With 62 minutes gone, the Welfare men struck again.

Steven Reynolds was caught in possession by Guy Nicholson, who duly broke forward to score.

Whitehill were in the driving seat and got a fourth goal in the 71st minute.

Wright jinked his way out of two challenges before tucking a shot past Craig Saunders, from what appeared to be an impossible angle.