Battling Selkirk sunk by spectacular winner

Cumbernauld Colts............1

Selkirk..............................0

Although very disappointed to lose after their powerhouse start to the season, Selkirk boss Ian Fergus said it was the first time he’d come away from a defeat praising his players for being the better team.

Fergus took a careful approach against one of the teams he admires most in the Lowland League, despite the Souters having hit 15 goals in their first two games. Cumbernauld were also nestling near the top of the table after two wins from two.

“Over the piece, we were the better team, although I will again compliment Colts,” he said. “They are a very, very good young side. They knocked the ball about well but they were matched all over the park by us. We had three clear-cut one-on-ones with their goalie (Sam George) and missed them. We had a few good opportunities near the end, so probably deserved to win the game. But they scored a goal you could not defend against – an overhead kick, after their player had taken a long ball on his chest. If it had been on telly on Saturday night, it would have been goal of the season.”

Summing the match up as a great advert for the Lowland League, Fergus said it had been a very positive Selkirk display. “Their (Colts) elation at the end summed up what it is to beat a Selkirk side now,” he added. “Colts will finish in the top four – whether we do or not, who knows?”

The decisive goal came late on as Colts were awarded a free kick five yards inside their own half. Kerr played a long ball into the Selkirk box, which Sean Brown controlled on his chest and caught ‘keeper Gregor Amos off guard with a remarkable overhead kick.