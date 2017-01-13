Another helping of derby football

Borders derby action is continuing this weekend between the quartet of local football clubs in the Lowland League.

Last year was sent off, and 2017 ushered in, with double helpings of local action, in which fortunes contrasted vividly for the Borders squads.

And Saturday is set to serve up another intriguing couple of confrontations, as all four continue their scramble for points.

Hawick Royal Albert recovered from a 5-1 Hogmanay hammering by Gala Fairydean Rovers to defeat Selkirk 3-0 at Yarrow Park last Saturday.

Boss Dean Shanks said a win was crucial for the Albert, who had 16-year-old Cameron Smith, on loan from Bonnyrigg Rose, in their ranks.

“We really needed that win,” said Shanks. “It was a must. Getting three points takes the pressure off a little bit but there is still a lot of work to be done to improve our league position.”

It was a first taste of defeat, after a draw and a win, for a “very disappointed” Selkirk boss Ian Fergus, who said: “Hawick merited their win but I don’t think there were three goals in the game, as we gave an improved showing in the second half. Hawick were a lot more streetwise than we were and we are going to have to start learning – and learning quickly.”

Hawick play host on Saturday to Vale of Leithen, who followed a 6-0 demolition from Selkirk on Hogmanay by leading last Saturday against Gala FR until late in the game, before going down 3-2.

With these two wins behind them, on either side of the new year, Gala FR will be confident about Selkirk’s visit to Netherdale.