Accies fans in detour to Yarrow

Selkirk FC could find themselves under the gaze of a few additional pairs of eyes as they take on East Kilbride at home tomorrow (Saturday).

A group of Hamilton Academical supporters, known as ‘WeAreHamilton’, plans to boycott Accies’ game against Kilmarnock – and go and watch Lowland League leaders East Kilbride instead.

The action is in protest at the South Lanarkshire side’s form in the Premiership under manager Martin Canning, although it could mean the attendance figure – and possibly the revenue – at Yarrow Park is swollen somewhat.

Souters boss Ian Fergus said: “I think we will welcome them to Yarrow Park – they are more than welcome.

“They’ll be well treated – there is a bar there and we’ll give them a good experience.

“They will probably see quite a good game of football, although they may not be supporting Selkirk.”

Fergus, an ex-17s youth team coach at Hamilton, said he had worked with Martin Canning and Alex Neil, and they were “terrific guys”.

Sympathising with the fans and the club, he added: “It’s a real misfortune for Hamilton because they are a terrific club. I had a lot of good experiences there and I know the guys well.

“I hope they get out of the predicament they are in at the moment. They have one of the best youth academies in the country and anybody that knows anything about Hamilton knows they produce excellent players.

“I think they will stay up and I hope the fans stick by their team.”