Firms show support to young Souter footballers

Selkirk’s young footballers will be hitting the ground running in the best of gear, having been newly kitted out ahead of the new season.

It comes thanks to a generous sponsorship collaboration involving a host of Selkirk and Borders businesses.

Richard McGill of Game and Country with young players and their new kit.

And the youngsters from Selkirk Football Club Juniors were more than happy to show off their new kit as they gathered for a photo shoot with some of its main sponsors at their Yarrow Park training ground at the weekend.

They have been provided with newly-sponsored team strips, including shirts, shorts and socks, and rain jackets for the forthcoming season. More than 80 players, aged 4-16, play at Yarrow Park and depend on sponsorship for their survival.

Selkirk Junior Football Club, chairman Ian Stephen, organised the gathering at the weekend where he thanked all the sponsors, saying: “We are really grateful for the generosity of many local companies without whose support the team would simply not be here.”

The junior players are grouped by the year they were born and their football strips were sponsored by local companies as follows: 2009 – The Rotary Club of Selkirk; 2008 - RP Adam, Selkirk; 2007 – Mister Singh’s Indian takeaway, Galashiels; 2006 – Brown and Muir, Selkirk; 2005 – Bankend Services, Selkirk. Waterproof rainjackets were sponsored by Matt Fuels, Ozkan’s Grill, Game and Country, and J&D Kerr.

Dougie Kerr of J&D Kerr with young players and their new rainjackets.

JGM Services sponsored the football strips for the newly-formed under-14s youth team.

Meeting weekly on Saturday mornings for training and games, the juniors begin their season in September. The youth team play on a Sunday morning in the Scottish Borders Junior Football Association League.

Ian Clark, head coach for the club, highlighted that they are still looking for players, born in 2005, to play for a Sunday morning youth team.

The club depends completely on local financial support and would be grateful to hear from any local sponsors willing to contribute.

The club is trying to raise £1,800 for new tracksuits. Anyone able to help can contact chairman Ian Stephen on 07792 028523.