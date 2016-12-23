Aussie on the trail of Borders family history

I am seeking information about my family - and there are several Lintons and Robertsons sprinkled among them.

I believe that prior to my great grandfather’s generation, the family was resident in the Selkirk area and I have seen newspaper cuttings from 1925 which mention my grandfather, albeit a notice for a marriage which took place elsewhere.

As far as I know, my great-great grandparents (Archibald Robertson and Margaret Linton) were married in Selkirk on June 17, 1856.

Thereafter it appears as if my immediate family moved from the area, but maintained contact by reporting family events in the Southern Reporter. So, I assume that other branches of the family remained in or around Selkirk.

If any reader can help me, please get in touch via the email address below.

Archie Dudgeon

15 Vlamingh Parade

Mosman Park

WA 6012

Australia

a_dudgeon@bigpond.com