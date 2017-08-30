Young Souters can enjoy one of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival’s most entertaining show next month.

The Nutty Professor and his Amazing Magic Bubble Show, performed by The Puppet Gang will come to Philiphaugh Community School Hall on September 16.

Comprising of husband and wife team Tim and Aileen Mottram, who have been enthralling audiences UK wide since 2005, The Puppet Gang decided they would take their sell-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival show on tour and perform for smaller communities. And Selkirk has been lucky enough to be chosen as one of the venues.

The Nutty Professor accompanied by his assistant Miss Squeakybottom deliver a spectacular family panto-style bubble show laced through with comedy and amazing magic.

You’ll need to hold on to your hats as The Nutty Professor arrives from Bubble Land with his crazy Bubble Lab and creates a spellbinding array of magical bubbles. Square bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, and unbelievably the Professor uses a magic bubble to levitate his magician’s silk cloth around the stage. The Nutty Professor’s bubble creations include the world famous Loch Ness Monster and Frosty the Snowman! Children from the audience are even transported inside giant bubbles... bubble-tastic fun for everyone!

This entertaining show, awarded a 4 star review from Broadway Baby, starts at 2.30pm. Tickets £8 at the door.

Fringe show brings magic to Philliphaugh