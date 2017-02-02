YES festival pops up

Festival pops up to announce September dates.

It went down a (yarn)storm in 2015, and 2013 saw us all Haining Dreaming.

Now the Yarrow, Ettrick and Selkirk (YES) Arts Festival board are holding a pop-up shop to announce the preliminary programme for the 2017 Festival.

The festival brings local people together with both local arts professionals and those from further afield, in celebration of the culture of the area.

More details will be available at the pop up shop on Saturday, February 4, at 1 Tower Street, Selkirk, 10-12 noon.