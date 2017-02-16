Yarrow pupils plot a course round Selkirk

Pupils from Yarrow school visited Selkirk’s new flood defences as part of their study of this term’s topic, geography and landscape.

While in the town, they also looked at different houses, sewage works and recycling depot. Then they carried out a traffic survey in the town centre and read shop signs to populate empty maps. The younger children were able to spot many different types of people who help them. The experience enabled them to extend their mental map and sense of place, being more able to use maps effectively.

DISTRICT NEWS

BOWDEN

CAMERA GROUP

The camera group is holding its next meeting on Monday, February 20, in the village hall starting at 7.30pm. Oliver Eade will be giving a presentation entitled ‘Cities – how to capture the flavour of a city and its people’. Members are asked to bring along three images on a travel theme. Visitors and friends will be made most welcome.

CADDONFOOT

PARISH CHURCH

A Caddonfoot Parish Church stalwart received a gift and best wishes card from parishioners at Sunday’s service. George Wells, who recently retired as beadle, received the presentation from Clovenfords resident Fay Brydon in recognition of around 70 years’ service to the church in various guises. She explained to George: “This is a gift to say thanks for all your efforts. You did a lot of things, such as ringing the bell each Sunday. But you are not leaving and we hope you will join us for many years to come.” George replied saying he was “lost for words” as he knew nothing about the presentation. He added: “I thought that someone in the kirk session, of which I am an elder, would have dropped a hint.” George thanked minister Elspeth Harley, who conducted the service, and the congregation for the gift. The Bible reading was delivered by Atholl Innes, and music played by Margaret Blyth and Fiona McDougal. Bible study continues at 9 Lairburn Drive, Clovenfords. The congregational board meets on Thursday, February 23, in the church at 7pm.

TALK

On Friday, February 17 (7pm for 7.30pm) in Caddonfoot Hall, Andrew Jepson, Stobs Camp project officer for Archaeology Scotland, will give an illustrated talk on the progress of this three-year job to research and raise awareness of this military site.

EARLSTON

PARISH CHURCH

The church service on Sunday, February 19, at 10.15am will be conducted by the Reverend Julie Rennick. The spring edition of the church magazine will be delivered in March.

LUNCH CLUB

Last Thursday, members began with a game of indoor golf, Mrs A. Thompson emerging victorious. After lunch, plus tea and cake, the gathering was entertained by singing and amusing stories, courtesy of The Golden Girls.

WEDNESDAY CLUB

Hostess Mrs A. Penman welcomed members before introducing Mark Wands, a member of Borders Exploration Group. This year the group heads to Bolivia and Mark delivered a slide-show illustrated talk on getting ready to go and what members will be doing there. Competition: A pretty watch – 1, Mrs G. Forsyth; 2, Mrs C. Seaton; 3, Mrs W. Henderson. The competition for the February 22 meeting is a bonny baby photo.

EDGERSTON

SWI

At 2pm on Wednesday, March 8, at Edgerston Village Hall, Margaret Jeary will be giving a talk entitled ‘Life for Women in the Borders in the 1850s’. Margaret is a local social historian.

EDNAM

DEFIBRILLATOR

More than 30 residents from Ednam were shown how the new village defibrilator operates – they are grateful to Fiona and Marion for their presentation and practice on the dummies.

HALL COMMITTEE

Anyone interested in joining the hall committee (meetings on the last Thursday of the month) should contact Linda Nairn on Kelso 224006.

ETTRICKBRIDGE

SWI

This month’s meeting had Ruth, Scottish Borders Council’s waste and recycling adviser, and her manager, Debs, talking rubbish – or rather giving an interesting and informative presentation on kerbside recycling, regaling members with humorous anecdotes along the way. Ruth explained the journey from kerb or CRC (community recycling centre) to Hartlepool for reprocessing of recyclables, and to Easter Langlee or Dunbar for landfill. She and Debs took a Q&A session at the end. Members learned many things, for example, that medicine blister packs are not recyclable because the metal is bonded to the plastic – Pringle tubs are another example, although the lids are okay for the blue bin. The next meeting is on Wednesday, March 8, when the subject is ‘Drawing with Alma Dowle’. Competitions are for best drawing on the night and a favourite scarf.

INTEREST EVENING

The next interest evening takes place in the hall on Thursday, February 16, at 7.30pm when Calum Kerr speaks about his lfe as an MP.

DINNER

There are only a few tickets left for the annual hall dinner on Saturday, March 4 – phone Linda on 01750 52257.

THEATRE

On Thursday, March 10, Owdyado Theatre from Cornwall arrive in the village to present a performance of ‘A View From the Edge’. Tickets from Linda on 01750 52257.

GALASHIELS

ROTARY

Just Cycle is a small, locally-based charity which aims to make cycling more accessible by recycling and repairing old bikes, Lynn Marshall told Galashiels Rotarians. From its workshop in Tweedbank, they take in bikes, some from local recycling centres, and repair them or reuse parts. Refurbished bikes are sold from Just Cycle’s base in Tweedbank Craft Centre which is open on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Future plans include bike hire, encouraging cycle tourism in the area and changing the image of cycling towards more general use of bikes.

STUDIO CLUB

On Thursday, February 23, Galashiels Studio Club is running a workshop ‘Celebration Cards’ with Jayne Wilson in St Paul’s Church hall from 2.15-4.15pm. More information – 01896 757222.

ST PETER’S CHURCH

Thursday, February 16 – 10am, communion service; Sunday, February 19 – 8.30am, holy communion, led by the Rev Duncan McCosh; 9.30am, Sunday Squad, followed by juice and toast; 10.30am, sung eucharist, led by the Rev Duncan McCosh; Monday, February 20 – 7pm, bottle-top sort; Thursday, February 23 – 10am, communion service.

TRINITY CHURCH

Minister Elspeth Harley returned on Sunday to lead the service. Dorothy Howden was in charge of the music and Tom Lawson read the lessons. The minister dedicated her sermon to her father who died recently. He had preached the sermon many years ago. Bible study continues at 9 Lairburn Drive, Clovenfords, on Wednesdays at 7.30pm. Sunday, February 26, marks the start of Fair-trade Fortnight when there will be a range of goods to buy on the stall after the service.

PROBUS CLUB

Last Thursday at the Waverley Castle Hotel, and with 63 members present, Penny Blackburn was welcomed as a new member. President Hamish Reid introduced speaker Dr Chris Bowles, archaeologist officer with Scottish Borders Council, who gave an illustrated talk entitled ‘Torwoodlee Broch in context’. The Torwoodlee Broch is situated on a hill top above Clovenfords and is within the outline of an Iron Age hill fort which is thought to date 500BC. Over centuries the stones from it have been carted away, probably for building dry-stone dykes. It was excavated by James Curle around 1891 when quantities of Roman pottery and glass were found, and more fully by Stuart Piggott in 1950-51 when objects dated to earlier periods were also discovered, leading to speculation about its history. The broch was possibly built around 100AD after the Romans withdrew from Scotland. It appears to have been demolished around 140AD and may have been used for a generation or only a few decades before that. The large amount of labour which would have been required for its construction indicates that an important or wealthy group or tribe were responsible for it. It was most likely built for defence. Dr Bowles is sure the site has a lot more to tell, but excavation of the locagtion is not allowed unless by a large-scale organised dig working to an approved plan, and there is no proposal for this at present. The next meeting of the club is on Thursday, February 23, when Oliver and Yvonne Eade give an illustrated talk on ‘China Past and Present’.

GLENDOUGLAS

LUNCH CLUB

Last Wednesday’s lunch club was well attended, giving everyone a large choice of home-made soups.

BURNS SUPPER

Last Saturday evening the Jed Valley rang with songs and recitations from the community Burns supper. Chairman for the evening, 2017 Jethart Callant Gary Hogg, welcomed everyone and asked Jed Valley stalwart Bill Whillans to give the Selkirk Grace, which was followed by Robert Scott piping in the haggis carried by committee member Harry Jeffrey. Local butcher Alan Learmonth gave an entertainingly address to the haggis. Davey Scott, from Duns, entertained the company with humorous and in-depth history with the Immortal Memory. Michael Aitken recited Tam O’ Shanter, followed by Holly Wullie’s Prayer, performed by Derek Inglis. The toast to The Lassies was in the capable hands of international rugby referee Kenny McCartney, with Nancy Inglis replying. The entertainers were Gordon Kelly and Ian Anderson, Stuart Anderson and Robert Scott with song, while recitations were given by Michael Aitken and Derek Inglis. Committee member John Currie gave the vote of thanks.

HALL

To book the hall, call the community hotline – 01835 840625 – or email glendouglashall@btconnect.com.

HAWICK

BRIDGE CLUB

Tuesday, February 7 – 1, John & Marian Miller; 2, Helen & Malcolm Ouldcott; 3, Lance & Tricia Witten. Tuesday, February 14 – 1, Mary Millar & Patsy Gilligan; 2, George Graham & Bob Francombe; 3, Michael Tuson & Bob Witherington.

ROTARY

Rotarians held a business meeting last week when president Jim Walker read out a letter of thanks from Hawick Community Pump Track for a donation of £150 and an award of £50 was also made to the Children’s Book Award. It was also agreed that a £100 donation be forwarded to the Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band towards the cost of a trip to Ostend for the European finals of a competition for youngsters aged 11 - 18 and includes several Hawick participants. Foundation convener Gus Neilson raised £553 in the weekly Rotary draw and this will go to the End Polio Now project. The international committee continues with its Macro Finance Scheme and has granted four loans abroad for £750. Two previous loans to farmers in Malawi have been repaid.

HERITAGE WORKSHOP

A ‘What’s Your Heritage?’ workshop will be held at The Border Club in North Bridge Street, on Thursday, February 16, from 6.30-8pm, to celebrate and discuss the region’s built heritage, with a particular focus on Hawick. The event gives people the chance to talk about places and buildings important to them, and is jointly organised with Historic Environment Scotland. Contributions will be shared with Historic Environment Scotland to inform changes in future policy to help ensure things that are important are recognised and celebrated. Anyone interested in attending should email whatsyourheritage@sprengthomson.com. and can share their ideas via a survey at www.historicenvironments.scot/whatsyourheritage.

HEITON

SWI

Gill Harrop, president, welcomed 20 members who heard a talk by John Hennessey about historic and present-day Cuba, illustrated with photographs of his recent visit there. Competition – photograph of a winter scene – 1, Lynn Morrall; 2 Sandra White; 3, Joan Little.

INNERLEITHEN

SERVICE

The parish church service on Sunday, February 19, at 11.30am. There is a service in St Ronan’s House at 4pm.

OPERATIC ACCOUNTS

The accounts for Innerleithen and District Amateur Operatic Society will be presented at a general meeting on Wednesday, February 22, after the rehearsal in the Library Hall.

COUNTDOWN CLUB

Countdown Club members will meet on Wednesday, February 22, at the usual time of 10.30am in Innerleithen Church Hall of Friendship.

COFFEE MORNING

There will be a chance to buy tickets for Innerleithen Opera’s production of ‘Guys and Dolls’ (March 27-April 1) at the society’s annual coffee morning in the Vale Club on Saturday, February 18 (10am-noon).

PUBLIC MEETING

The annual public meeting of St Ronan’s Border Games takes place on Friday, March 17, in Vale of Leithen Social Club at 7.30pm. Anyone who is interested in St Ronan’s Games Week is urged to attend.

KELSO

BRIDGE CLUB

Wednesday, February 8 – Rose Bowl – N/S – 1, John and Marian Miller; 2, Jean McLaren and Alison Ireland; 3, Bob Stevenson and Annie Mitchell; E/W – 1, Brian Saywood and Ken Ross; 2, Mary and Nigel Lindsay; 3, Elinor Green and Caroline Sutherland.

STITCHERS

Kelso Stitchers will meet on Tuesday, February 28, in the Abbey Row Centre at 7pm when Annie Shanks will give a talk on the ‘Sewing Bee’ TV series. Visitors will be made most welcome. Members should remember their mug. For further information, contact Rineke Sangster (01573 229414).

THURSDAY GROUP

Matilda Mitchell spoke of her long friendship with Scottish artist Margaret Millis, as well as the development of her work. Over 90 when she died, Margaret had trained alongside Wilhelmina Barns Graham and been a founder of the St Ives group. At today’s meeting, Shelagh Townsend Rose talks about drove roads – 2pm, Abbey Row Centre. Next week sees Brian Coulson on ‘Middle Kingdom to Middle Shires: why the Borders’.

lauder

COMPUTER CLASS

A free computer class for beginners is starting on Thursday, February 16, from 10.30am in the Lauderdale Hotel. Bring along your laptop/Ipad/tablet or phone, although there will be a couple spare on the day which can be shared if necessary. This follows a Lauderdale Community Council-organised survey of residents, asking them what they thought they needed – and lack of knowledge about computers among older people was one issue raised.

CHURCH

There will be a joint service of worship and communion led by the Reverend Rae Clark onSunday, February 19, at 10.30am in Lauder Church. Anyone who requires transport should contact Jim Archibald. There will be no service in Oxton that day. On Saturday, June 10, a fund-raising St Cuthbert’s Way walk takes place, with the summer barbecue on Saturday, July 22, at Newmill Farm. Bright Ideas is a new group and is for everyone. There will be various activities on offer each week, but one can also simply sit back and enjoy the company if they wish. Bright Ideas meets on Tuesdays, from 1-3pm, in the church centre – Sylvia Knaggs has further information.

LINDEAN

CARPET BOWLS

Lindean Carpet Bowling Club is holding its annual open singles tournament on Friday, March 10, in Lindean Hall. For entries, phone Bruce on 07747 854684. The club has also organised a fund-raising party night in the hall on Friday, March 17 (8pm). There will be music from The Virginians, with special guest Milly, stand-up bingo and a piper. Bar available, but bring your own food. Buy tickets in advance by phoning Neil on 01896 755316.

MELROSE

LITERARY SOCIETY

Award-winning playwright Rona Munro , who lives in Selkirk, will address members on Tuesday, February 21, on ‘Finding ideas for drama’. She says finding an effective story is often the hardest part of the process of writing plays, and will talk about discovering the form and story for several of those she has written over the last 30 years. This includes ‘Iron’ and ‘The James Plays’, for which she won the Evening Standard Theatre Award after their production at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2014. The meeting will be upstairs in the Ormiston Institute at 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome to attend for a fee of £3. Further details are available from Peter Hoad (peterhoad@aol.com/01896 823852).

LINDSEY DAVIS

Interest in the visit of novelist Lindsey Davis to the Corn Exchange on Thursday, May 18 (7.30pm), is such that tickets are being handled by a Borders agency. The link is http://borderevents.com/events-search/eventdetail/17850/-/trimontium-trust-lecture-lindsey-davis For people not online, tickets are available by sending remittance for £5 and a sae to Trimontium Museum, The Ormiston, Melrose TD6 9PN. The event is being sponsored by the Trimontium Trust, and Melrose historical and literary societies, with assistance of other local interested groups.

PARISH CHURCH

It was a cold and damp February morning for last Sunday’s services at Bowden and Melrose. Thursday, February 16 – guild, D. Dobson on ‘Exercise’; February 22-25 – Marie Curie collection (822214); Friday, February 24 – music society, 7.30pm; Sunday, February 19 – services at Bowden (9.30am) and Melrose (11am); Thursday, March 30 – 7pm, induction of the Rev Rosemary Frew (church magazine notice and retiring collections on March 12 and 19 to defray costs of social and presentations).

TRIMONTIUM

The Grand Old Duke of York “marched them up to the top of the hill, and marched them down again”. So it was with the classes from Burgh (Galashiels) and West Linton schools last week. The whole Leaderfoot-Newstead route march could not be covered by the children because of the state of the road. However, a volunteer with a shovel helped clear clods from Leaderfoot to the amphitheatre and back down again.

MOREBATTLE

COFFEE MORNING

Morebattle Games coffee morning took place in the village hall on Saturday when £323 was raised. Competitions winners – 50/50 draw – Mary Beattie; box of biscuits – John Mabon. Games Queen Lucy Thomson presented the prizes.

SWI

President Catherine Mabon welcomed everyone to the February meeting and introduced Emma Douglas who gave a demonstration on cup cake decorating – then some of the members took part. An appreciative vote of thanks was given by Morag Thomson. Competition results were: Drop scones – 1, Linda Nairn; 2, Libby Thomson; 3, Janette Stenhouse; An apron – 1, Margaret Blackmore; 2, Nancy Anderson; 3, Linda Nairn.

PLAYGROUP

The playgroup coffee morning will be held in the institute on Saturday, February 25, at 10.30am.

AGM

Morebattle Institute AGM will be held on Tuesday, February 28, at 7.30pm in the institute.

NEWCASTLETON

HOLM SHOW

Holm Show is much more than a one-day event. The show itself is held on the last Saturday in August, but on the evening of Thursday, August 24, in the show marquee, Borders band Scocha will be rocking everyone’s socks off on. Last weekend the event’s coffee morning raised £449.27. Coming up on Saturday, February 25, is the annual quiz in the village hall – with Gilly Fraser asking the questions. Come along with a team of four, or just by yourself. Tickets (£5) include supper and there are prizes for the winners. Check the website www.holmshow.co.uk for details of a horse ride/dog walk when people can get off the beaten track and see a bit more of the Liddesdale countryside. The show AGM will be held on Tuesday, February 21.

SELKIRK

QUILTERS

Guest speaker at Souter Quilters’ gathering on Wednesday, February 22, is Pat Archibald, quilter/textile artist who will be showing how to make a Sparkly Elephant from one of her sewing kits. Visitors, or new members, welcome. More information is available via the Souter Quilters’ website.

CONCERT TICKETS

Tickets for the annual Selkirk Scout and Guide concert go on sale in the High Street pop-up shop at 10am on Saturday, February 25.

CAMERA CLUB

Local historian Alastair Moffat judged the Border Castles and Towers competition last Wednesday. Results – colour prints – 1, Bill Pallin; 2, Jean Foster; 3, Bryan Johnstone; black and white prints – 1, Michael A. Fitch; 2, Bill Pallin; 3, Jean Foster; digital images – 1, Jennifer Payne; 2, Bryan Johnstone; 3, Jennifer Payne.

STICHILL

SWI

At the February meeting, Erica Smith showed how to make heart-shaped sachets. Brenda Waring thanked Erica and Elizabeth Topp, who had helped in the preparation of material. Competitions: Item made on the night – 1, Janine Wilson; 2, Brenda Waring; 3, Margaret Mitchell; Fridge magnet – 1, Frances Rogers; 2, Dawn Steel; 3, Avril Purves. The raffle was won by Kathy Wilkie. The next meeting is on Tuesday, March 7, at 7.30pm in the village hall when Trevor Dennis will give a talk about medical dogs.

STOW

ARCHIVE GROUP

The local archive group is holding a Vintage Games Afternoon on Sunday, February 19 (2-4.30pm), at Stow Town Hall. The event is supporting the growth of the local history centre.

TRAQUAIR

SERVICE

A communion service will be held in Traquair Kirk on Sunday, February 26, beginningat 10am.

WALKERBURN

SERVICE

The service in Walkerburn Public Hall on Sunday, February 19, will start at 10am.

YARROWFORD

SWI

Members enjoyed an illustrated talk by Lorna Millican about her work as a medic on North Sea oil rigs. She also judged the competitions: Three truffles – 1, Jane Telfer; 2, Margaret Robinson; Favourite Christmas decoration – 1, Jane Telfer; 2, Margaret Robinson. The raffle was won by Ellen Galt. The next meeting is the annual whist drive on Tuesday, February 21, at 7.30pm in Yarrowford Hall.

YETHOLM

AGM

The Shepherds’ Show annual general meeting takes place on Thursday, February 16, at 7.30pm in the Wauchope Hall.

SWI

Members will meet on Tuesday, February 21, at 10.30am in the Wauchope Hall when the speaker is community police officer Suzanne Howgego. Competition – a tea bread.

QUIZ

It’s quiz night on Wednesday, February 22, at 8pm in the Plough Hotel, with the proceeds going to Borders Pet Rescue.

CONCERT

Tickets are on sale from the village shop or Susan Stewart for Swing into Spring with June James and her Swing Band on Saturday, March 4, at 7.30pm in the Wauchope Hall.

FILM NIGHT

Film night on Saturday, February 25, at 7pm in the Wauchope Hall features ‘Suffragette’ (12). Doors open at 6.30pm.

PANTO

The village panto realised more than £700 for the Wauchope Hall.