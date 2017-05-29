World’s greatest riders to take on Kelso’s cobbles in sprint finish

With 100 days to go until the OVO Energy Tour of Britain races into the region for the stage one finish in Kelso, Borderers are being encouraged to get their thinking caps on to come up with suitable ways to welcome the race.

Representatives of Visit Kelso and local businesses got into the spirit of things last Friday, May 26, decorating a bike in the Square, where some of the world’s top cyclists will sprint for glory on Sunday, September 3.

Elia VIVIANI wins today's stage of the Aviva Tour of Britain. Fwd: Tour of Britain hits Kelso

Bryan McGrath, Scottish Borders Council’s chief officer for economic development, said: “When the Tour of Britain last visited the Borders in 2015 there was a great display of painted bikes, organised by Visit Kelso, and also some fantastic shop window displays in the town.

“This year, with a great route taking in so many towns and villages, we’d love to see residents all along it joining in the Tour spirit and really give the riders a great Borders welcome.

“The bolder and brighter the better, as this will help generate even more television coverage for our wonderful region, with the pictures being broadcast around the world.”

Starting in Edinburgh, the stage’s route includes the Lammermuir Hills and Coldstream, and then follows the River Tweed to Kelso. It then goes on to Scott’s View and Melrose, before a sprint to the finish line back in Kelso’s Square.

Karen Hume of Visit Kelso said: “Having played host to a stage finish in 2015, it is amazing for Kelso and the Borders to have another so soon after, and there is already a real buzz in the town about it.

“As the stage this year takes place on Sunday we hope even more people will come along to watch the race go by, twice thanks to the loop, and also enjoy the various other entertainment and hospitality planned for the day, as well as enjoying the wide variety of shops and food and drink establishments the town has to offer.”

Tweet pictures of your creations using the hashtag #BordersBikeBonanza and #OVOToB.