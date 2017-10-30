Works to Sir Walter Scott’s courthouse begin

A £300,000 refurbishment has begun on Sir Walter Scott’s Courthouse in Selkirk’s Market place.

Scaffolding has gone up around the 19th century sheriff court, where the author of the Heart of Midlothian and Rob Roy, dispensed justice to Souters between 1804 and 1832.

Photo by Grant Kinghorn.

Now used as a museum exploring his life the £300,000 works to the steeple will include the refurbishment of the weathervane and the clock faces.

It is the centrepiece of the Selkirk Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme which will see a range of works carried out in the town centre over the next five years.

That initiative has a cash total of more than £1m funded by Historic Environment Scotland and Scottish Borders Council.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “Work began last month and is expected to last until mid-March 2018, with scaffolding in place throughout to allow the works to take place safely.

“Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works, which are co-ordinated with the Selkirk Streetscape Scheme.

“Over the next five months, there will be further refurbishment works carried out to other buildings in the town centre ahead of the completion of Selkirk CARS in March 2018.”

Temporary bus stops are also currently in place to allow a £450,000 streetscape scheme to be carried out.